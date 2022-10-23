When Chuck Jackson was 25, he tasted “a really, really good wine” and never looked back.
Three years later, he started making wine at home. Now he’s making wine from his own grapes.
This fall marks Jackson’s 44th wine grape harvest and his seventh since starting Skagit Crest Vineyard and Winery with his wife Donna.
Jackson and his crew pick grapes from his 3-acre vineyard north of Sedro-Woolley, then process and bottle the wine on site. The Skagit Crest tasting room is in La Conner.
Originally Jackson had 6 acres of grapes, but he quickly realized that was more than he needed.
More product would mean more time spent on marketing and advertising. Jackson said he preferred to stay small and have a semblance of a normal life.
Pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot blanc and pinot gris grapes are grown at the vineyard and made into various types of wine. The only grapes he uses that aren’t grown in the Skagit Valley are those used for cabernet and syrah wines.
“It’s obviously a great valley for agriculture in general,” Jackson said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right grapes to plant.”
This year, the cold spring gave the growing season a slow start for which not even an unusually dry summer could make up.
“I don’t know that (the grapes) ever caught up,” Jackson said. “The late, beautiful fall we’ve had has basically saved us.”
Jackson said this year’s grapes are not quite as sweet as he would like, but that he can make adjustments.
One plus side to the lack of rain has been a lack of mold.
During the growing season Jackson goes through the vineyard and cut vines to make sure they are growing up and toward the sun.
He also strips leaves to make sure the grapes get adequate airflow and sunlight. This, along with a spray, helps to keep the mold away.
The grapes that are picked in the morning are processed in the afternoon.
In the spring, the white wines will be bottled. The red wines will sit in an oak barrel for up to two years, depending on the wine.
Jackson then likes to have the wines age for at least six months in bottles before they are opened.
While Jackson is experienced in growing wine grapes in the Skagit Valley, Matthew and Kilby Bennet are just getting going.
The two moved to the Skagit Valley from Colorado last year in order to start Shoot the Moon Vineyard and Farm south of Conway.
The Bennetts didn’t just stumble onto their property.
They knew what they were looking for in terms of soil, weather and how climate change my impact the area in the future. An added benefit is the importance of agriculture and farmers to the Skagit Valley.
Like Jackson, Matthew Bennett said it is all about finding which grapes will work.
He has planted a variety including Müller-Thurgau, gewürztraminer and melon de bourgogne.
“I think you have to experiment when a wine region is new and not established,” Matthew Bennett said. “Being in a fringe growing climate, it’s important to have options.”
While Matthew Bennett tends the vineyard, Kilby Bennett tends to the farm’s sheep, ducks, chickens and pigs.
The animals do their part, as the sheep and pigs help mow and fertilize the vineyard, the chickens help compost and the ducks can eat the slugs that arrive early spring.
“We really try to not bring anything to the farm that only serves one purpose,” Kilby Bennett said.
The holistic, organic approach to the vineyard means it may take longer for the vines to get established and begin to bear fruit, Matthew Bennett said.
The Bennetts are OK with that. Setting up a vineyard is slow process and right now they’re finding out what works and what doesn’t.
“You’re investing in something that will take 10, 15, 25 years,” Matthew Bennett said. “You’re not just planting for tomorrow.”
The first grapes are expected in 2024, but if the couple is in the position to buy organic grapes next year they may do so in order to start making wine.
Shoot the Moon Vineyard and Farm has 3 acres of vines planted in an old hay field. Long term, Matthew Bennett would like to plant up to 5 acres.
“A winery producing all our own products is absolutely the end goal,” he said.
In addition to the vineyard and farm, the Bennetts have started an orchard that will be a mix of fruit — mostly apples and pears — for both cider-making and eating.
To Kilby Bennett the end goal is simple: “Making wine, making cider and having fun.”
