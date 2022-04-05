Skagit Valley's newest tulip garden is open for business By MADDIE SMITH @Maddie_SVH MADDIE SMITH Apr 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Garden Rosalyn owner Ernesto Mendoza poses for a portrait Tuesday at the display garden west of Mount Vernon. The display garden is the newest addition to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Tulips bloom Tuesday at Garden Rosalyn west of Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Geese wade through the water Tuesday in a pond at Garden Rosalyn west of Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Garden Rosalyn joined RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town this spring as Skagit Valley’s third tulip display garden.The garden west of Mount Vernon opened its doors to visitors at the start of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and saw a crowd on Saturday, owner Ernesto Mendoza said.Garden Rosalyn is a display garden, not a farm. Mendoza does not sell cut flowers or bulbs, but instead focuses on the garden itself and on the customer experience. Many dogs visited the garden with their owners on the opening weekend of the festival. Garden Rosalyn is the only display garden that welcomes well-behaved, leashed pets.While early blooms have shown their colors, designs in the tulips will be revealed as the garden reaches full bloom, Mendoza said.He designed the garden so that swan, heart and seahawk images appear in the flowers once they bloom.Mendoza said he decided to make designs in the tulips as a way to show appreciation for the diversity in color.He planted the tulip bulbs in November and expects they will be in full bloom by the weekend.Workers at Garden Rosalyn landscape the garden to maintain grassy areas for visitors to walk and sit on without worrying about mud.The grass also complements the vibrant colors of the blooms, Mendoza said.There is a man-made pond at the center of the garden that provides a home for several geese and ducks.The waterfowl swim in the pond and rest on its shore. Sometimes, snow geese flap their wings for visitors, employee Emmanuel Banuelos-Zambrno said.Food and drinks including fresh fruit are served at Garden Rosalyn. A toy vendor and food trucks could make appearances in the garden during tulip season as well, Mendoza said.Garden Rosalyn aims to offer visitors a welcoming environment and allows tickets to be purchased online and in person, Mendoza said. — Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tulip Festival Garden Rosalyn Diplay Garden Blooms Waterfowl Garden Ernesto Mendoza Gardening Botany Agriculture Tulip Pond Bloom Truck MADDIE SMITH Follow MADDIE SMITH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition Skagit Valley Herald Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald. Trending Now Two dead in Thursday incident in Burlington Judge orders tenants off 'public nuisance' property on Camano Island Gray whale found dead on Camano Island Skagit County man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Friday shooting death Road construction projects slated for Sedro-Woolley Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.