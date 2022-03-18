...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Data on COVID-19 outbreaks among farmworkers shows the majority of outbreaks have taken place in farmworker housing or in produce packing and food manufacturing facilities.
Two members of the state Department of Health presented the data Thursday at a meeting of the state Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Advisory Committee.
The Department of Health defines an outbreak as two or more COVID-19 cases with symptoms beginning within two weeks of each other in a shared location.
Last year, there were 137 outbreaks in farmworker communities statewide, a decrease from 240 outbreaks in 2020.
There was a spike in outbreaks in the late summer months, which aligns with peak farming season, said Tia Dostal of the Department of Health.
Last year's outbreaks consisted of 1,200 cases, 25 hospitalizations and four deaths.
The number of cases in the first few months of this year is higher than over the same months of 2021, which can be attributed to the omicron variant, Dostal said.
So far this year, there have been 12 outbreaks, 120 cases and no hospitalizations or deaths.
All of the outbreaks this year came either from worker housing, or produce packing or manufacturing facilities.
For migrant farmworkers, proof of vaccination is required before crossing the border into the United States, said Cara Than, community testing coordinator at the Department of Health.
In addition, farmworkers are tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at a farm's housing.
The Department of Health data does not tell the entire story of COVID-19 among agricultural workers, though.
Those who test positive with an at-home test are asked to report their results to the Department of Health so the results can be entered into the department's database, which does not always happen, said Michelle Holshue of the Department of Health.
"We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.