MOUNT VERNON — Striking Washington Bulb Co. workers held a formal vote to unionize Thursday night, then with a promise from the bulb and flower grower to discuss their concerns they ended their three-day strike.
The workers decided to meet with the company on Friday to go over demands without negotiating a union contract.
Washington Bulb Co. had asked Thursday afternoon for the meeting with workers and the union, Familias Unidas por la Justicia, Edgar Franks, political director for the union, said.
Franks invited state Rep. Debra Lekanoff to the meeting Thursday night to serve as a neutral party to count union membership cards.
In total, she counted 93 cards, which represents a majority of workers at Washington Bulb Co.
"It was an honor to be invited to fill a fellow Native American's shoes," Lekanoff said, referring to former Sen. John McCoy's presence during the union vote for the berry workers of Sakuma Bros. Farm.
Washingtonians are fed by the hands of farmworkers, and they deserve respect, Lekanoff said.
After Lekanoff counted the union membership cards at the United Steelworkers union hall in Mount Vernon, an executive session between striking workers and Familias Unidas por la Justicia was held.
Supporters gathered in the backyard of the union hall, grilling carne asada, playing field games with children in the grass and patiently awaiting the announcement of the union vote.
After several minutes, striking workers, Franks and Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, exited the union hall.
A megaphone was handed to Franks, who announced that workers voted to end the strike.
"Se puede (We can)," Torres shouted.
The crowd of hundreds of workers and supporters chanted "Si, se puede (Yes, we can)," in return.
Torres projected Spanish translations of the announcement.
Franks said that the call from Washington Bulb Co. to ask for a meeting was a good sign that the company is willing to make changes.
