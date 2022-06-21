A survey on how Skagit County should approach its agritourism policy showed that the most important factor when setting such policy is to preserve the county's rural character.
The survey results, where were released June 6, showed that 80% of respondents ranked preserving the county's rural character as the most important consideration when it comes to setting county agritourism code.
The Skagit County Commissioners approved an agritourism study in 2018 to determine the needs of the county's diverse community of agribusiness owners.
In the survey, agritourism activities relating to on-site agriculture ranked behind preserving rural character in terms of importance, followed by adequate water, septic and parking.
About 65% of respondents ranked clear rules and permits as an important goal.
Most respondents aligned with option A of the three agritourism options the county outlined in the survey.
Option A would expand upon the current code to clearly define agritourism activities that are permitted in the county, and states that agritourism activities must exist to support an on-site agriculture business.
The other options include allowing agritourism in a limited zone in the county, and rezoning certain agriculture lands on a case-by-case basis.
The presence of agritourism in the county is a widely debated topic.
Many commercial farmers, such as Darrin Morrison of Morrison Farms, think restaurants and retail businesses should be kept off of land zoned for agriculture.
Agribusiness owners who focus more on tourism and less on production farming think that the county's code should be loosen up a bit.
Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town, thinks a diversity of agriculture and agritourism businesses can create more opportunities for the county's economy as a whole.
Tulip Town borders commercial dairy farm Harmony Dairy, and Miller enjoys sharing the reality of farm work with his guests.
Under current county code, restaurants, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms are prohibited on agricultural land.
Option A would permit such food and beverage services, but would not allow for seating and would require at least 10 acres of crops to be grown on site.
One survey respondent asked "Has anyone reading this ever been to a restaurant or tasting room that didn't have seating? Would you go to one? Drink at one? Eat at one?"
Another respondent said tasting rooms and restaurants should not operate where crops could be growing.
Under the current code, farm-to-table restaurants are prohibited on land zoned for agriculture, but the majority of survey respondents supported allowing farmers to apply for a permit to temporarily operate a farm-to-table restaurant that supports their farm.
Survey respondents weighed in on code changes for wedding venues, which under current code are allowed on a temporary basis on farmland.
Some respondents think weddings are a good way for farmers to earn extra income, while others think they should take place in areas where they will not impede on the growing of crops.
The next step in the agritourism study process is for the county planning department to use the survey results to develop policy and rewrite the county code.
The planning department will present the new code to the planning commission in July.
From there, the planning commission will pass along its recommendation to the county commissioners.
