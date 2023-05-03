Tulip season coming to an end Skagit Valley Herald staff Racquel Muncy Author email May 3, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A white-crowned sparrow calls out from a field of tulips Wednesday at Tulip Town west of Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Five-year-old Penny Allen walks through the letter U in a tulip sign Tuesday at Tulip Valley Farms west of Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The extended tulip season is coming to an end.Though the season went beyond the tradition April 30 ending, the final days are quickly approaching.According to a Tulip Town Facebook post on Monday, the last day to visit the farm is Sunday.RoozenGaarde is open year-round and expects to have a decent bloom through this weekend, according to an April 26 bloom update, though tulip topping has begun at some of the grower’s nonpublic fields.According to a Facebook post on Monday, Garden Rosalyn will remain open until May 10, and Tulip Valley Farms is remaining open through Mother’s Day on May 14.Skagit Valley Herald staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Concrete superintendent killed after vehicle strikes tree Tulip farms to extend viewing season Local taco tops The Seattle Times list Martha's Place homeless housing complex ready for residents Investigators looking for missing woman Tweets by goskagit
