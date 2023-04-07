The owners of Tulip Town are suing Skagit County's newest tulip garden, accusing its co-founder of deceptive business practices.
The Tulip Town owners claim that while Andrew Miller was working alongside them he was secretly forming a competing garden, Tulip Valley Farms, according to a complaint filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
Miller, who also serves as a Skagit Public Utility District commissioner, denies the allegations.
This complaint was filed March 28, just days before the start of the 40th annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Tulip Town's owners are seeking to bar Miller's farm from doing business.
Among the allegations in the complaint are breach of contract, misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty.
Miller was one of five friends who formed Spinach Bus Venture Group in 2019, with the intention of buying Tulip Town, documents state.
He was named Spinach Bus CEO and collected a $120,000 salary.
But Spinach Bus claims that in the two years of Miller's leadership, the company was "disorganized, not executing effectively on its business plans, and struggling financially," according to the complaint.
Specifically, it is alleged Miller intentionally ordered the planting of tulip bulbs at an incorrect time of year, which caused a significant loss of crop and hurt Tulip Town's reputation, documents state.
After Miller was removed as CEO, he was given a consulting job in the company with identical compensation. But Spinach Bus claims he generating few clients, and ended its agreement with Miller after a year.
Spinach Bus alleges that while Miller was working for the company he was also working to form Tulip Valley Farms with the owner of a field whose driveway is about 1,000 feet from the driveway of Tulip Town.
Spinach Bus argues that Tulip Valley Farms' close proximity will draw customers away from Tulip Town, causing it to lose revenue.
In his response filed with the court, Miller states his agreement with Spinach Bus never prohibited him from working on the Tulip Valley Farms project, and that any loss of revenue for Tulip Town would be the result of standard competition.
Miller also objected to the filing of the complaint just before the start of the Tulip Festival, saying the timing was chosen to "cause the most disruption to Tulip Valley (Farms) ... and to secure an unfair competitive advantage."
