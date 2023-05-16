Tulip Valley Farms has partnered with Vanco Farms of Canada on a special tulip to raise awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People movement.
The tulip has been named Our Sisters.
Tulip Valley Farms has partnered with Vanco Farms of Canada on a special tulip to raise awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People movement.
The tulip has been named Our Sisters.
Tulip Valley Farms co-founder Andrew Miller said he became aware of the movement from employee Lena Fryberg-Agostino.
"Once you become aware of it, it's hard to put away," Miller said.
Fryberg-Agostino said she brought up the movement after seeing the Ethan's Smile tulips, which honor the Conway man killed in
She thought if the tulip grower supported one cause, maybe it would be supportive of a cause close to her heart as well.
According to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, more than 84% of Native women have experienced violence, and on some reservations the murder rate is more than 10 times the national average.
Fryberg-Agostino said she believes it is easier to bring awareness to the movement when the talking points start with a tulip bulb.
Miller agreed.
"Flowers have all the significance that we bring to them," he said. "There is so much good that can be done with tulips."
Tulip Valley Farms Communications Director Vanessa Harrington said buying tulip bulbs to support a cause is something simple that anyone can do.
The Our Sisters name came a feeling of solidarity.
"It's not 'their' problem. It's our problem," Harrington said. "They are our sisters ... that's how we want people to view everybody."
Proceeds from the bulb sales will be donated to the Seattle-based organization Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People and Families, and the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center.
Fryberg-Agostino said many people don't know about the movement.
She said the goal is to bring awareness of the issues that lead to so many missing and murdered Indigenous people.
"I want them planted all over the world," Fryberg-Agostino said. "(The awareness) helps people to be mindful of the communities around them."
She said the end goal is to have the tulips planted on every Native American reservation, at every casino and around every tribal government building, but she knows that working with the tribes will take time.
"They move at their own pace and you have to let them come to you," she said. "Building the trust is the hardest part."
Miller said the Our Sisters and Ethan's Smile tulips are part of the farm's Colors for a Cause initiative. He intends on finding other causes to bring attention to through the power of tulips.
"We're going to reap what we sow, and what we sow is going to be change," Miller said.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.