Goskagit

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Friday night at a party on the 1200 Block of East Rio Vista Ave.

Burlington police received reports of gunshots at about 10:30 p.m. at a large party Friday, according to a press release Saturday from the department.

When officers arrived, they learned that an 18-year-old Burlington man and a 16-year-old Mount Vernon boy, both with gunshot wounds, had checked into area hospitals. 

Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Burlington police are investigating.

 

 

More from this section

Tags

Load comments