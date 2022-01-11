...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow
levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of
Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5
inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and
Southern Cascades.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing
off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could
begin tonight and Wednesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED
THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday with
another 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands. This amount of rain will
put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased
threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
The eight-month course will begin in early April and end about Thanksgiving, spanning three academic quarters and one farming season.
Viva Farms is a nonprofit that provides resources to make farming more accessible to beginning farmers.
“Basically we’re trying to lower the barriers to entry for people who want to be farm owners,” said Katherine Myrvold, sales and education manager at Viva Farms.
The course will be offered in English and Spanish.
Students will attend lectures from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the practicum farm on Higgins Airport Way west of Burlington. Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, portions of the course may be held over Zoom, according to Viva’s website.
In addition, students need to spend four hours a week putting the skills they learned in the class to work on the practicum farm. The timing of the independent work on the farm is flexible to accommodate students’ schedules.
The practicum farm is a working farm that sells the produce grown to supplement funding Viva receives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Myrvold said.
Taught in the spring quarter will be early-season production such as propagating seeds and planting.
Summer quarter topics will include harvesting techniques, sales, post-harvest procedures and food safety. And the fall quarter will focus on the business management aspect of farming including budgeting and farm taxes, Myrvold said.
Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certification in sustainable agriculture and become eligible to apply for Viva’s farm incubator program.
The farm incubator program helps beginning farmers start their businesses by providing them with land, equipment, infrastructure, and sales and marketing advice, Myrvold said.
All of the land that Viva leases to incubator farmers is certified organic, with farmers usually starting out on a small plot ranging from a quarter acre to one acre.
“Over time the goal is for them to become robust businesses that are able to support themselves and stand on their own,” Myrvold said.
Applications for the practicum are available on the Viva Farms website. They are available in English and Spanish.
Cost for the program is $1,200. Viva Farms provides partial and full scholarships, as well as payment plans for students on a need basis, according to the Viva Farms website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.