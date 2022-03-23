...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Familias Unidas por la Justicia President Ramon Torres speaks to a crowd during a Washington Bulb Co. worker strike on Wednesday west of Mount Vernon. On Tuesday, workers voted to strike to demand better working conditions and better pay.
Familias Unidas por la Justicia President Ramon Torres leads a group of striking workers and protesters away from a daffodil field toward Best Road during a Washington Bulb Company worker strike on Wednesday east of La Conner.
MOUNT VERNON — Striking workers from Washington Bulb Co. and a group of supporters staged a rally Wednesday morning at one of the company's fields.
The strike involving about 70 workers began Tuesday morning. The workers are demanding better working conditions and better pay.
Washington Bulb Co. and RoozenGaarde are owned by the Roozen family.
The striking workers contacted Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworker union based in Burlington, on Tuesday to help them organize the strike, according to a social media post that called on protestors to join the workers' strike Wednesday morning.
About 7:30 Wednesday morning, Edgar Franks, political director of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, directed a caravan of protestors from a fire station near the business to a Washington Bulb Co. daffodil field on Best Road.
Protestors and workers held signs reading "Better working conditions now," and "Contratos para los trabajadores (Contracts for workers)," while waiting for Washington Bulb Co. supervisors to arrive at the field.
Franks said the workers are demanding safety equipment, fair working conditions and better pay.
When workers pick flower stems, a liquid is produced that burns their skin, and their employer does not provide gloves, Franks said.
Additionally, workers want better transparency about compensation from their employer and higher bonuses for increased flower harvest, he said.
Last year, workers could earn a maximum bonus of $6 per hour for increased flower harvest. This year, the bonus rate went down to $4.50 per hour.
When Washington Bulb Co. supervisors arrived at the parking lot of the daffodil field, they demanded protestors leave, citing that the field was private property.
Franks and Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, told the supervisors that workers had elected a committee to voice their demands and that they are protected by the union.
The supervisors refused to speak with the committee or the union without company lawyers present, and said they would speak with individual workers to address their concerns.
Franks said the workers signed to become members of the union, and individual meetings with workers are no longer acceptable.
After being asked to leave, the crowd exited the parking lot at the daffodil field and gathered along Best Road to continue the protest.
