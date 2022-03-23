MOUNT VERNON — Striking workers from Washington Bulb Co. and a group of supporters staged a rally Wednesday morning at one of the company's fields.

The strike involving about 70 workers began Tuesday morning. The workers are demanding better working conditions and better pay.

Washington Bulb Co. and RoozenGaarde are owned by the Roozen family.

The striking workers contacted Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworker union based in Burlington, on Tuesday to help them organize the strike, according to a social media post that called on protestors to join the workers' strike Wednesday morning.

About 7:30 Wednesday morning, Edgar Franks, political director of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, directed a caravan of protestors from a fire station near the business to a Washington Bulb Co. daffodil field on Best Road.

Protestors and workers held signs reading "Better working conditions now," and "Contratos para los trabajadores (Contracts for workers)," while waiting for Washington Bulb Co. supervisors to arrive at the field.

Franks said the workers are demanding safety equipment, fair working conditions and better pay.

When workers pick flower stems, a liquid is produced that burns their skin, and their employer does not provide gloves, Franks said.

Additionally, workers want better transparency about compensation from their employer and higher bonuses for increased flower harvest, he said.

Last year, workers could earn a maximum bonus of $6 per hour for increased flower harvest. This year, the bonus rate went down to $4.50 per hour.

When Washington Bulb Co. supervisors arrived at the parking lot of the daffodil field, they demanded protestors leave, citing that the field was private property.

Franks and Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, told the supervisors that workers had elected a committee to voice their demands and that they are protected by the union.

The supervisors refused to speak with the committee or the union without company lawyers present, and said they would speak with individual workers to address their concerns.

Franks said the workers signed to become members of the union, and individual meetings with workers are no longer acceptable.

After being asked to leave, the crowd exited the parking lot at the daffodil field and gathered along Best Road to continue the protest.

— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH

