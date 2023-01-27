Grundéns Continues to Invest in the Bass Fishing Community and Adds to a Stacked MLF Roster

POULSBO, Wash., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today continues its commitment to the bass community by renewing its sponsorship of Major League Fishing (MLF) and expanding its ambassador roster of MLF pros. Grundéns will continue to be the exclusive footwear sponsor of the Bass Pro Tour and the MLF5 Circuits while adding three new ambassadors, Jonathon VanDam, Randall Tharp, and Dennis Berhorst. The brand will also have a strong presence at the MLF REDCREST event, showing off its apparel and footwear at the REDCREST Expo.


