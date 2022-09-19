Guidehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

Guidehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

 By Guidehouse

Firm consistently certified as GPTW since 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is celebrating its designation as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture. The company earned the recognition for the fourth consecutive year in the United States and now for the first time globally, with specific recognitions earned in India, Lithuania, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, South Africa and Tanzania where they have offices.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.