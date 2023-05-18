Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

 By Guidehouse

Accomplished executive joins firm as it enters next major phase of growth journey

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Ali Bokhari as Global Managed Services Leader. This major update to Guidehouse's Leadership Team will support the firm's growth ambition, with forthcoming opportunities and strong financial performance.


