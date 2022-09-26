Weaving together two separate narratives is a third central character, Gull Island itself
POINT ROBERTS, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The setting of a story is often just left in the background and is brought to the forefront only when necessary. But sometimes, as is the case in the new novel "Gull Island," the setting takes on a life of its own and becomes an additional character.
In "Gull Island," by Margot Griffiths, a pair of stories unfold in alternating narratives, woven together by a picturesque island off the coast of Vancouver, B.C. Ironic, insightful humor tempers an intimate tale involving a love story, family conflict, societal roles and diversity.
"I enjoy exploring the shaping of a life. Not a traditionally successful life or a perfect one, but an authentic one," said Griffiths. "Well, given the inevitability of human conflict, as authentic a life as is humanly possible. That's my happily-ever-after. That's contentment."
At thirty-six, Marigold Elliott wakes to the certainty she's living the wrong life. Her hard-driving husband is scaling Vancouver's corporate heights, her shrewd and beautiful sister is on her way up the social ladder, and her democratic mother holds all in equal judgment. As Mari tries to break from a stifling status quo, she's about to lose the one thing she wants in life. Fortysomething Charlie Upton fears his life will never be right again. Following a family tragedy that leads to divorce, he returns to his childhood home on Gull Island searching for a semblance of peace.
"As a former professor of psychology, I am interested in exploring the shaping of a life, in the face of societal pressures including gender roles, marital expectations, family pressures," said Griffiths. "As a divorced mother of three, I bring to this story my personal experience of seeking a life of authenticity and fulfillment, a goal that went against societal norms around women's lives."
Margot Griffiths is the author of "Angel Hair," set in Victoria, B.C., where she grew up. Her novels are inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the vagaries of the human condition. She has a master's degree in psychology from the University of British Columbia and has taught in Canadian and Tanzanian universities. She lives in Point Roberts, Wash., where she is a freelance journalist. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/795150-gull-island.
