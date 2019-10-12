STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles has won the women’s vault competition at the gymnastics world championships to tie the record for most world medals by any gymnast.
Biles successfully defended her title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles’ U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.
That takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.
GOLF
n HUMBLE, Texas — Lanto Griffin recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under-65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open.
Mark Hubbard is alone in second place at 10-under par after shooting a 69. The 36-hole leader, Peter Malnati, is one of three players two shots back. Malnati shot a 73, including bogeys on two of his first three holes and two of his last three.
n CARY, N.C. — Doug Barron stalled for the second straight day and watched a comfortable lead shrivel to none at all. He doesn’t think he’ll be able to get away with that for a third straight day at the SAS Championship.
Barron, who bogeyed three of his last four holes in the opening round and had to settle for a one-shot lead, chipped in for eagle Saturday on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club to stretch his lead to three shots.
He played the remaining holes with one bogey and five pars for a 4-under 68. Woody Austin birdied his last two holes for a 67, and they were tied. One shot behind was Jerry Kelly, who had a 67.
RUNNING
n VIENNA — Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record.
The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt.
Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, one of the reasons the IAAF will not ratify the time as a world record.
Running at a consistent average pace of 2:50 minutes per kilometer (4:33.5 minutes per mile), Kipchoge was 11 seconds ahead of schedule halfway through his run.
The pacemakers left him for the final 500 meters, and Kipchoge punched his chest twice in celebration when he finished.
BASEBALL
n LOS ANGELES — David Freese retired Saturday after an 11-year career in the majors in which he shone brightest in the postseason, winning a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.
The 36-year-old infielder made the announcement on Twitter.
He was a career .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average.
AUTO RACING
n SUZUKA, Japan — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel grabbed pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday in a windy qualifying session that was moved to race day because of the powerful typhoon that hit Japan on Saturday.
Vettel secured his first pole position since the Canadian GP in June with a lap of 1 minute, 27.064 seconds, 0.189 seconds ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.
SOCCER
n CHICAGO — Defender Miles Robinson will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.
Robinson did not play in Friday’s 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said the 22-year-old Atlanta United defender returned to his club Saturday to be evaluated.
