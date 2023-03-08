Hallcon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hallcon)

Hallcon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hallcon)

 By Hallcon

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of a new property in Redmond, Wash., that will serve as the organization's primary Operations Center supporting the Seattle region. This nearly four-acre property will support up to 150 vehicles and will feature advanced power and charging capabilities for Electric Vehicles (EVs), a state-of-the-art maintenance facility, vehicle cleaning, and advanced operations technology.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.