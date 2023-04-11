Financing package will support expansion for the rapidly-growing next generation GPS wireless dog fence company

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Collar, the world's most advanced next generation GPS wireless dog fence, has landed a multi-million dollar growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. Details of the revenue-based funding transaction were not disclosed.


