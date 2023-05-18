SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Sierra Sun in Puyallup, Washington. The property is located in Puyallup's South Hill, a popular choice for Pierce County residents. The firm purchased the community in May 2014 and the sale closed on May 15, 2023.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed many successful renovations focused on making the property run more efficiently. These projects included unit renovations, landscaping, pool and spa repairs, amenity improvements, lighting enhancements, and the addition of a dog park.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.