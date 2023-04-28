Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company, announces a new season honoring veterans and active service members in partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company, announces a new season honoring veterans and active service members in partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers.

 By Harts Services, Tacoma Rainiers

Top-rated plumbing and electrical company will recognize real-life heroes and support wounded warriors

during 2023 baseball season


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.