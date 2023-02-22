How to Cook a Wolf and Matthew's Winery Among Tenants

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently under construction and slated for completion by the end of 2024, Harvest's retail hub will feature a variety of tasting rooms, fine dining establishments, and other retail businesses. Featured tasting rooms will include Lachini, Avennia, Matthews Winery, Lobo Hills, Rustic Cork, and Cascade Cliffs. Retailers will include Elm Candle Bar, and fine dining establishments will include award-winning chef Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf and Bombo Pizza, and Eric Donnelly's RockCreek, with others anticipated shortly.


