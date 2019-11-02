FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Harvick will start from the pole at Texas Motor Speedway after a qualifying lap of 189.707 mph Saturday night.
Harvick goes into today’s race fifth in points with two races remaining to qualify for one of the three remaining championship-contending spots in the season finale. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford won at Texas last fall.
Erik Jones will start on the front row alongside Harvick.
Denny Hamlin, who is second in points, qualified third. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Martinsville and is already locked into the final four, qualified 17th.
GOLF
n SHANGHAI — Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen at the HSBC Champions.
n SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Harry Higgs rebounded from his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.
n TAIPEI, Taiwan — Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.
n THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Retief Goosen shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Hall of Famers Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second event in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
BASKETBALL
n SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State’s Draymond Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger, another blow to the already depleted Warriors.
FOOTBALL
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play today.
Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.
AUTO RACING
n AUSTIN, Texas — Valtteri Bottas grabbed a surprising pole position Saturday for the U.S. Grand Prix, where Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton will start back in fifth as he pursues a sixth career Formula One championship.
n LAS VEGAS — Jack Beckman made the quickest Funny Car run in The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway history Saturday night to take the No. 1 qualifying spot in the Dodge NHRA Nationals.
Beckman had a pass of 3.835 seconds at 331.94 mph.
