...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley Celebrate Grand Opening
New restaurant and taproom honoring sports history in the Pacific Northwest open today
SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4 p.m. PT today, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, located across the street from T-Mobile Park, will open to the public. At the grand opening celebration, eventgoers will have the opportunity to listen to live music from Deejay Hershe, win branded gear, gift certificates and a future VIP game-day viewing experience for eight people.
"We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Hatback and Steelheads Alley today! We hope that when people step through our doors, they are immediately transported through the Pacific Northwest's rich baseball and softball history," stated Fred Rivera, Executive Vice President for the Seattle Mariners. "After these past few years, we're excited to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to come together again in one of our favorite neighborhoods."
Hatback Bar & Grille will offer an elevated menu of American classics such as burgers, steak, pizza and chicken wings, along with Pacific Northwest staples like smoked seafood dip, Beecher cheese curds, and Penn Cove mussels. On tap, Hatback will feature beers from local favorites such as Pike Brewing Co. and Georgetown Brewing Co., while at Steelheads Alley, Métier Brewing Company will provide some of their popular brews including the MBC Pale Ale, 'Double Play' (Helles) Lager and Black Stripe Coconut Porter. The one-of-a-kind taproom will offer other signature craft beers, food selections from Hatback, and specialty programming such as a "Meet the Brewer Series," beer talks, tasting parties and more. Both locations will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week and before and after all games.
Each of the spaces are heavily inspired by the rich sports history of the Pacific Northwest. In homage to Mariners history, Hatback's signature colors are royal blue and gold, representing the franchise's inaugural uniforms. Steelheads Alley features memorabilia of the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team along with artwork paying tribute to several barrier-breaking athletes throughout our region's history, including a custom mural created by Seattle artist Damon Brown of Creative Lou. The mural depicts a baseball field with players from the Steelheads, as well as other regional Pacific Northwest Baseball and Softball teams such as the Seattle Owls, Mikado Baseball Club, Seattle Pilots, and more.
The space will also feature an outdoor beer garden with food trucks and select beer offerings. The beer garden will be open before and after for all Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders games, weather permitting.
To stay up to date on the new spaces, follow their social media accounts and website:
Located in the heart of Seattle's Sodo district, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley is the city's premier dining, brewing and sports entertainment destinations. In 2023, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open. From weddings and company parties to community events, the new venue will offer a customizable experience to fit each occasion. For more information, visit http://www.hatback.com.
