SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has adopted HeadLight, the industry's leading visual-based inspection technology, across the agency following a successful pilot program that delivered measurable efficiency gains and strengthened collaboration among teams across the islands. The agency initially used HeadLight's technology on several projects on the islands of Hawaii, Kauai and Maui beginning in July of 2019. As adoption of the technology grew across HDOT teams, the agency formalized an approach for statewide use in October 2020. The use of HeadLight supported the agency's goals to improve efficiencies while streamlining processes and reducing reliance on paper as part of the agency's environmental initiatives.
"HDOT is constantly looking for ways to improve how we fix the roads and bridges the people of Hawaii depend on," said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation deputy director for highways. "Using HeadLight allows our team members to collaborate in real time; minimizing disruptions to the traveling public and improving efficiency of our project delivery process."
HeadLight's visual-based inspection technology allows infrastructure construction professionals to capture, share, and act on data from the job site in real-time, offering the visual source of truth they need to confidently deliver a total and accurate picture of their work from day one. By elevating the quality of data captured and streamlining workflows, HeadLight supports HDOT's goal of maximizing available resources to provide a safe, efficient, accessible and sustainable highway system for the state of Hawaii.
During the pilot, HDOT successfully integrated HeadLight's functionality with two other innovative technologies, including a cloud-based project document and cost management tool, and a construction productivity software. Leveraging the three technologies created a streamlined, modern approach to infrastructure management which ultimately supports cost savings and improves productivity. This approach provides HDOT with a critical foundation for designing, building and maintaining infrastructure projects now and into the future, reassuring the traveling public that roads and bridges are safe and enduring.
"HDOT has demonstrated its commitment to innovation, both from an infrastructure development and process standpoint," said Chelsea Merrill, market development director for HeadLight. "Given the state's unique geography, the agency is positioned to greatly benefit from advanced solutions that improve remote connectivity and collaboration. By modernizing the inspection process and enabling robust data capture, greater transparency and more informed project execution, our technology supports HDOT's goals of delivering infrastructure projects efficiently and on budget."
HeadLight is committed to providing the resources and tools that enable local and state departments of transportation to modernize how they build and maintain this nation's infrastructure for faster, more reliable, less risky, less wasteful project delivery. The company was recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists in 2021 in recognition of its 334% three-year revenue growth.
HeadLight is a visual-based inspection technology that provides a visual source of truth about infrastructure projects. Originally designed through collaboration efforts with infrastructure owners and their field inspection teams, HeadLight increases the accountability and effectiveness of construction projects by allowing teams to capture, share and act on data from the job site in real-time. Current organizations using HeadLight include departments of transportation, engineering firms, contractors, and industry-related materials companies. For more information, please visit www.headlight.com.
