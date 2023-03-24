HDT Bio Corp.

  • LION-formulated, repRNA vaccination against HIV-1 and ZIKV successfully produced a robust immunological response in pregnant rabbits; maternal antibodies were transferred in utero to newborn kits
  • Findings published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Therapy

SEATTLE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a developer of immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical data demonstrating that its self-amplifying replicon mRNA (repRNA) vaccines, delivered via HDT Bio's proprietary LION nanoparticle formulation, provide robust maternal and neonatal immunogenicity against two pathogens with high mother-to-child transmission risk: HIV-1 and Zika virus (ZIKV). The data were published in the journal Molecular Therapy, in the article entitled "Evaluation of repRNA vaccine for induction and in utero transfer of maternal antibodies in a pregnant rabbit model."


