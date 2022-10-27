Headlight Logo

Headlight cites innovation in creative, analytics, and ROI-focused client service in AdWeek win.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdWeek named Headlight the #5 fastest growing agency worldwide in 2022 this week, and the second fastest growing digital agency, recognizing its nearly 800% growth in revenue over the past three years.


