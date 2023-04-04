Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

 By Headset

Comprehensive report provides insights into the age, gender and geography of cannabis sales across key markets in Canada and the United States

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today released its report highlighting key demographic trends within the cannabis market. The report utilizes data from millions of individual transactions across eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces to provide insights regarding the age, gender and location of cannabis consumers. Headset's analysis provides a snapshot of the current cannabis landscape while also informing businesses about the future of the industry.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.