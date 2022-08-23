WHITE SALMON, Wash., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Health (White Salmon, WA) has been awarded a four-year, $800,000 dollar grant to expand access, coordination, and quality across seven rural counties of Washington State through the development of Transitional Care Programs to improve care for individuals recovering from surgery or serious health issues. This project is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) under the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy through the Small Health Care Provider Quality Improvement Program.

The Transitional Care Program project is a partnership that will bring together four public hospital districts to improve services for their patients. The four hospitals are all part of a rural healthcare network, the Rural Collaborative (Olympia, WA), and include Skyline Health (White Salmon, WA), Ferry County Health (Republic, WA), Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, WA), and Lincoln Hospital (Davenport, WA). Together, these hospitals will be supported by Allevant Solutions, LLC in implementing an evidence-based Transitional Care Model that helps older individuals transition out of the hospital setting to home.  

