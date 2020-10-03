Sedro-Woolley City Councilmember Karl de Jong was appointed to serve as president on Helping Hands Solution Center’s board of directors.
As Skagit County’s largest food bank, Helping Hands Solution Center has been working to meet the dramatic increase in community need during COVID-19. It is now serving about 6,000 families per week.
Prior to this, de Jong had served on the board as vice president. Fellow board member Macklin Hamilton was appointed to fill the vacant position, de Jong said.
He said he will continue to support the food bank’s mission, to offer support to the community “without shame or guilt.”
“I think that’s what the community is asking us to do,” he said.
Former President Sue Nagel will stay on the board in an emeritus position, de Jong said.
