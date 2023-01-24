Keep track of your golf clubs at home, on the course or while traveling

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebblebee, the industry-leading app and family of tracking products, announced today a strategic partnership with Henry-Griffitts, the pioneer of custom fit golf clubs, to embed tracking technology into Henry-Griffitts products starting this summer. Pebblebee and Henry-Griffitts are collaborating to offer golfers the best solution for keeping track of a variety of golf clubs and accessories.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.