 By Heritage Financial Corporation
  • Net income was $20.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $22.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Loans receivable increased $76.6 million, or 1.9% (7.7% annualized), in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 9.9% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at March 31, 2023.
  • The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.07% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.08% at December 31, 2022 and 0.22% at March 31, 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 3.91% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Cost of total deposits was 0.31% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share on April 19, 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.58 compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.56 for the first quarter of 2022.


