 By Heritage Financial Corporation
  • Net income was $22.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $21.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $19.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.



  • Loans receivable increased $49.6 million, or 1.2% (4.9% annualized), in the fourth quarter of 2022.



  • Loans receivable increased $235.2 million, or 6.2% for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding SBA PPP loan repayments of $144.4 million, loans receivable increased $379.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.



  • Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 6.4%, to $63.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, and increased $15.2 million, or 31.7% compared to $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.



  • Net interest margin increased to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021.



  • Cost of total deposits was 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.09% for both the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.



  • Expanded geographic footprint into Idaho with the opening of a branch in Boise on January 10, 2023.



  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share on January 25, 2023, an increase of 4.8% from the $0.21 regular cash dividend per share declared in the third quarter of 2022.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.64 compared to $0.59 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended 2022 totaled $81.9 million, or $2.31 per diluted share as compared to $98.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share for 2021.


