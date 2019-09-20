BALTIMORE (AP) — Felix Hernandez labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and the Baltimore Orioles got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in a 5-3 victory over the Mariners on Friday night.
After rookie Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Hernandez (1-7) gave the lead back in the bottom half after throwing just eight pitches.
The Mariners never recovered.
Aaron Brooks (6-8) threw seven innings of one-hit ball in relief of opener Richard Bleier to help the Orioles end Seattle's five-game winning streak.
It's been a rough season for Hernandez, who missed 3½ months with a shoulder injury and has gone 13 starts since his lone victory on April 1. The seven-year contract he signed in 2013 expires after this season, and the rebuilding Mariners are unlikely to bring back the six-time All Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner.
Thus, the future appears uncertain for Hernandez beyond his next start, which will come next week in Seattle.
Looking to build on his previous outing, in which he limited the White Sox to one run over seven innings, Hernández got off to a miserable start.
Jonathan Villar singled, Trey Mancini walked and Santander sent an 88 mph cut fastball over the center field wall. A double and wild pitch ensued before Baltimore's first out of the game, a run-scoring grounder by Austin Hays, made it 4-2.
Playing in his 10th major league game, Lewis hit his sixth home run and raised his batting average to .325.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.