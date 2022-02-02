SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen cloud managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, today announced record growth in 2021 fueled by rapid business acceleration, critical hires, strategic product enhancements, and top industry rankings.
Dedicated to helping public, private, and government organizations quickly harness the power of the cloud to radically reshape healthcare, Cloudticity showed accelerating momentum through 2021. The company recorded a gross revenue increase of 42% year-over-year (YoY), a 48% increase in headcount from 2020 and 52% year-over-year annual run rate (ARR). Cloudticity also unveiled several new product solutions, garnered numerous industry honors, and expanded its customer success team with key hires.
Cloudticity was proudly named a Premier Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) in September 2021, having demonstrated deep cloud expertise and stellar partner relationships. The Amazon Web Services APN is a global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
Personal health data protection remained a top priority, inspiring Cloudticity product development and compliance framework addition to its multi-cloud healthcare platform. Cloudticity's platforms also expanded to officially provide equal services for HITRUST inheritance on both AWS and Microsoft Azure. Mastery of both services allows healthcare partners to choose or blend cloud providers and exhibits Cloudticity's continual focus on customer success.
"The cloud offers a vastly different set of services that can revolutionize a healthcare organization's agility; however, these advancements are out of reach if healthcare organizations consider the cloud as just another data center," said Gerry Miller, founder and CEO at Cloudticity. "Our ability to equip and challenge our healthcare partners in leveraging the unique benefits of cloud technologies advances their IT capabilities, frees their teams for innovation, and ultimately benefits patients. This quality positions us for a steady surge in market momentum in 2022."
Cloudticity 2021 Healthcare Product and Solution Milestones
- Added NIST 800-53 and NIST CSF Frameworks to its multi-cloud healthcare platform.
- Launched a free, updated, and fully a utomated HIPAA technical assessment for AWS.
- Extended HITRUST inheritance for Microsoft Azure deployments.
- Announced key hires for customer success.
- Announced support for AWS for Health initiative.
Select 2021 Industry Awards and Accolades
- Cloudticity shortlisted as a finalist in Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP, Cloud Innovator of the Year, and Cloud Innovator of the Decade for the Cloud Awards.
- Cloudticity achieves Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).
- Cloudticity listed #45 on Channel Future's 2021 MSP 501 List of Fastest-Growing MSPs.
- Cloudticity named #330 on The Channel Future's 2021 MSP 501.
- Cloudticity listed #109 on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list.
- Cloudticity named an Exceptional Workplace by The Startup Weekly.
- Ernst & Young announced Gerry Miller of Cloudticity as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Finalist.
- Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub™ selected as a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Healthcare Technology Solution category.
- Cloudticity named a 2021 Healthcare Company to Watch by The Startup Weekly.
- Cloudticity named in IDC's report as one of 22 Vendors To Watch To Enable Customer-360 For Payers.
To learn more about Cloudticity's platform, read AIOps in Next-Gen Managed Services or schedule a consultation.
About Cloudticity
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through advanced automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Cloudticity is distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including:
- The first patient portal
- The first health information exchange (HIE)
- The first FISMA high deployment
- the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
- The first COVID-19 registry for a state health department
For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com.
Media Contact:
Sterling Communications
Michelle Denny
+1 (408) 335-7331
