Ride, Drive, and Demo the Latest in Electric Cars, Bikes, Scooters, Skateboards, and More
SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Gas prices in the state of Washington still hovering above $5 a gallon, Americans are looking to electric methods of transportation that have less impact on their wallets and the environment. Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, charges into Seattle for its second U.S. stop Saturday, July 23, through Sunday, July 24, providing the ability to test drive the world's leading brands in EV technology and mobility.
From e-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in electric cars, Electrify Expo is the nation's destination to feel the thrill of all things electric - from cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, and even surfboards. Attendees can visit exhibitor displays, talk with product specialists, demo 100s of new products, and test drive just about anything. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for the whole family.
Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.
