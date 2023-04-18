(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

New training solution helps customers build platform expertise, learn best practices, and run enablement programs with rigor

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced the launch of Highspot University, a centralized learning space where customers can learn at their own pace. Highspot University enables customers to unlock the power of Highspot, offering courses, certifications, and workshops to sharpen skills and drive more enablement impact within their organizations. Powered by Highspot's natively-built training and coaching capabilities, Highspot University frictionlessly allows customers to deepen expertise, drive platform adoption and usage, and maximize return on their investment. 


