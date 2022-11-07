Received the highest score in the Current Offering category and cited as a "vendor that puts customers at the center of its decisions"

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 report. Forrester stated, "Highspot leads with superior user experience, data science, and integrations. Highspot has earned a reputation for delivering significant value and ease of use, which is borne out by some of the highest revenue growth and net retention rates in this evaluation."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.