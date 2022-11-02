With Pitch Styles, reps are able to capture buyer attention, analyze engagement and optimize sales content to move deals forward.

With Pitch Styles, reps are able to capture buyer attention, analyze engagement and optimize sales content to move deals forward.

 By Highspot

Platform usage increases to more than 12 million connected users in 2022

 SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced surging customer adoption as companies leverage its capabilities to equip, train and coach reps, and analyze their programs to improve sales performance. Over the last year, Highspot connected more than 12 million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in digital sales experiences, representing a 50 percent increase in platform usage from the previous year.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.