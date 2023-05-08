(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)

With a motivated team and fast-growing clientele, the $1 billion firm has become a center of influence in the Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in TEN Capital Wealth Advisors, a $1 billion firm with offices in Spokane and Seattle, Wash., that serves as wealth managers to a variety of clients including business owners, executives and multi-generational families.


