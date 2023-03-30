New cruises include a spectacular 21-day roundtrip from Boston; private island Half Moon Cay remains centerpiece of Caribbean sailings

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2024-2025 Caribbean season opens for booking today, and the premium cruise line is continuing its trend of longer, more immersive cruise itineraries with the introduction of three new voyages that are 14 and 21 days. Also new for this season is adding Boston, Massachusetts, as a Caribbean departure port — in addition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida — and the return of calls at Bermuda.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.