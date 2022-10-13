 Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises, pan for gold, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Great Land to Phoenix, Arizona, with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line.

