Winning poster designer receives a seven-day Alaska cruise for two

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line — the cruise line synonymous with having iconic advertorial posters back in the golden age of cruising — is asking fans to get creative and design a unique brand poster commemorating its 150th Anniversary. The premium cruise line is celebrating its sesquicentennial birthday April 18, 2023, and the prize for designing the winning poster is a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a balcony stateroom.


