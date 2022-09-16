The 20-day trial of advanced biofuel achieved a decrease in lifecycle emissions compared to marine gas oil

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line completed the cruise industry's first multiweek test of biofuels on board Volendam at Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 20-day test was conducted in partnership with GoodFuels, a leading producer and supplier of sustainable biofuels for the transportation industry, and Wärtsilä, a global leader in power and propulsion technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine market.

