Cooking demonstrations and exclusive dinners highlight these cruises

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Foodies and culinary novices alike, who are ready for a gastronomic adventure can set sail on a Holland America Line "Culinary Cruise" in 2022 with a member from the line's Culinary Council. The celebrity chefs will share their expertise and secrets on everything from the correct way to make a sushi roll and how to perfectly temper chocolate to preparing seafood and creating a delicious sauce.

