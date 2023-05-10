Proceeds from the 5k walk on each Alaska cruise will go to benefit Alaska's parks

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- For its 2023 Alaska cruise season, Holland America Line will donate proceeds from its "On Deck for a Cause" event aboard ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands. Holland America Line has six ships exploring the spectacular landscapes of Alaska from May through September 2023.


