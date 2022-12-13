Guests who book by Jan. 31, 2023, also receive up to $400 per stateroom in onboard spending money

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful Black Friday, Holland America Line is sailing into the annual "wave" cruise-booking season with a "Time of Your Life" offer that makes cruising an even more valuable vacation. From Dec. 14, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, guests who book select summer 2023 to spring 2024 cruises receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.


