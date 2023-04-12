Holman Logistics

The new state-of-the-art location in the Spanaway - Frederickson, Wash. area will support growth objectives.

KENT, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced plans today to relocate two of its Kent, Wash. multi-client warehousing operations to a new warehousing and distribution center location. The new facility is located at 4633 196th St. E., Spanaway, Wash., and will begin operations in April 2023. Both Kent facilities were purchased last year by a commercial real estate organization.


