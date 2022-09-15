Amid challenging times for churches, Harvest Hosts' burgeoning church category quickly resonated with RVers praying for parking lot alternatives while driving revenue for congregations across the country

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Harvest Hosts, a membership program giving RVers access to unique RV camping options, today announces that it has exceeded 200 hosts within its growing church category – joining a wider network of over 7,000 Harvest Hosts locations across North America. Throughout the pandemic, millions were unable to attend religious services in person, and during this time some struggling congregations sought out unlikely ways to bring back members and monetize in the process – through inviting RVers to stay on their land.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.