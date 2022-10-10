Honda and COSI partner to create new hands-on science kit and launch a national roadshow that will distribute 20,000 kits and meals to at-risk and in-need students across the country

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), a nationally renowned science museum, are coming together to launch a nationwide initiative—the Honda Engineering Roadshow—to deliver 20,000 hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) kits, called Engineering Learning Lunchboxes, to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Distribution of the kits will take place in collaboration with local food banks across the country to help feed hungry lives and hungry minds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.