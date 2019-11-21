HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 on Thursday night to take the AFC South lead.
The Texans (7-4), who were embarrassed by Baltimore 41-7 on Sunday, trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when Hopkins got in front of Pierre Desir and stretched out to haul in a 30-yard reception to give the Texans a 20-17 lead. The Texans got things going on that drive with a 33-yard run by Carlos Hyde.
Houston’s defense stepped up after that, forcing a punt on the next drive before stopping the Colts (6-5) on fourth-and-7 with 3 minutes left. Jacoby Brissett threw for 129 yards, and came up a yard shy of a first down on Indy’s fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter.
Hopkins finished with had 94 yards receiving and his first TD reception came on a 35-yards grab in the second quarter. Will Fuller, who returned after sitting out three games with a hamstring injury, had seven catches for 140 yards for the Texans.
T.Y. Hilton had topped 100 receiving yards in four of his last six games against the Texans and entered averaging 133.3 receiving yards in seven career games at NRG Stadium. He wasn’t a factor, finishing with just 18 yards receiving in his return after missing three games with a calf injury.
There were about 6 minutes left in the third quarter when Jonathan Williams, who helped fill in for injured starter Marlon Mack, wriggled away from three defenders and dashed 13 yards for a touchdown to put the Colts up 17-10.
GOLF
n ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.
The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas.
“I only have a week off before Tiger’s tournament and we leave from there for the Presidents Cup, so I’ve had my time off,” Simpson said. “I’ve been home a lot lately, so it’s nice to get back at it.”
He began the birdie run on the par-5 18th and played the front nine in 6-under 30 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.
“I grew up going to the beach in Wilmington, so I just love any time I get close to the coast here or Hilton Head, I just love it. That combined with enjoying the golf courses, my family’s coming, so it’s a good week for me.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has retired from football because of concussions.
He made the announcement in a video on social media Thursday, and a school spokesman confirmed the decision.
An All-Big 12 selection last season, Calcaterra finished his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught two touchdown passes in the Big 12 Championship Game win over Texas last season.
Calcaterra said he had a concussion in practice a month ago and had since consulted numerous professionals about his future before deciding to step away. He had played in just five games this season and finished with five catches for 79 yards.
Calcaterra said he will graduate in May 2020 with a degree in a Communications and a minor in Health and Exercise Science. He plans to eventually return home to southern California and become a firefighter.
n Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the rest of the season after having thumb surgery this week.
ESPN, The Oklahoman and The Sports Animal reported the news on Thursday. Oklahoma State did not immediately confirm the report when contacted by The Associated Press.
Sanders set Oklahoma State’s freshman record for passing yards in a season with 2,065 and ran for 625 yards. He left last Saturday’s game against Kansas in the third quarter with a right (throwing) hand injury, and he wore a light brace after the game. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said at the time that the move was a precaution and he wanted to give Dru Brown a chance to play. Brown stepped in and completed 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
